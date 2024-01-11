BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $30.77 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BankUnited by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BankUnited by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

