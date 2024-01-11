Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,626 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $84,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

