Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,018 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $90,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.6 %

KNSL stock opened at $371.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.