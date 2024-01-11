Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $89,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.