Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) versus A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.5%. Bank of China pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 84.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 3 3 0 1.90

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of China and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.71 $33.80 billion $2.59 3.58 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.44 $29.20 billion $2.64 3.61

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 20.58% 8.74% 0.75% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 16.11% 0.70% 0.62%

Summary

Bank of China beats A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

