Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.42% of Ball worth $66,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.