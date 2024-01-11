Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.92 and a twelve month high of $546.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

