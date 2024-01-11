Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE AVA opened at $36.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avista by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,429,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,229,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 314.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avista by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

