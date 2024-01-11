Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.60. 1,502,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,143,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.