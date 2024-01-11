AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,864 shares of company stock worth $10,244,307. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.0 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

