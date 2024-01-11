AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 2,858 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $251.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

