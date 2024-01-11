AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.