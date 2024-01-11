Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,340,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at $82,340,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $64,252,987. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

