ATB Capital Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$126.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$120.25.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE PD opened at C$71.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

