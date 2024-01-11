Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astronics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

