Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Astronics Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
