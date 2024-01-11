Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
