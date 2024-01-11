Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $251.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

