Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,336,000 after buying an additional 273,645 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.