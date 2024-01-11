Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $65.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

APLS stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.