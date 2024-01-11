Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

AIV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

