Analyzing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 30.01% 17.11% 6.80% Houston American Energy -18.88% -1.32% -1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Houston American Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.68 $1.14 billion $2.24 3.95 Houston American Energy $1.64 million 10.94 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

32.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Resources and Houston American Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 8 1 0 1.91 Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Houston American Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

