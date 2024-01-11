Analyzing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brightcove and SAI.TECH Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brightcove has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and SAI.TECH Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.01 million 0.49 -$9.02 million ($0.61) -3.90 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.38 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

SAI.TECH Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -12.87% -19.58% -8.38% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SAI.TECH Global beats Brightcove on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove Marketing Studio, which included Video Marketing Suite, a solution designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Brightcove Communications Studio, which included Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform that is designed to reduce the cost and complexity involved with internal video communications; Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; and Brightcove Virtual Events, a platform for customers to create bespoke, immersive live and always-on virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

