Analyzing Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Alight -7.31% 3.66% 1.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $3.39 billion 1.40 -$62.00 million ($0.52) -16.56

This table compares RTCORE and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RTCORE and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk & Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 8.01, suggesting that its stock price is 701% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The Hosted Business segment provides hosting and management of human capital management software, as well as offers HR and payroll services. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

