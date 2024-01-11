Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $65.87

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $56.79 on Friday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Magna International by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Magna International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

