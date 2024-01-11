Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $108.88

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,860,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,609,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,232,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

