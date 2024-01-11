Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $52,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 194,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,915,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.37 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

