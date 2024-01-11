American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.