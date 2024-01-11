Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Get Ameren alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.