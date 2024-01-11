Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

AMAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,084 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $27,552,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $15,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

