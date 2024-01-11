AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 122,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $144.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.