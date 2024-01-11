Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $150.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

