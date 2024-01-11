AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Critical Comparison

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. AllianceBernstein pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $4.05 billion 0.88 $274.17 million $2.21 14.40 Hennessy Advisors $24.02 million 2.29 $4.77 million $0.62 11.56

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.14% 14.43% 14.43% Hennessy Advisors 19.86% 5.47% 3.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AllianceBernstein and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.45%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Hennessy Advisors on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

