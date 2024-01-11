Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Critical Contrast

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxLinear 0 7 4 0 2.36

MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $25.45, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear -0.42% 16.19% 9.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alimco Financial and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxLinear $1.12 billion 1.59 $125.04 million ($0.04) -547.11

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial



Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About MaxLinear



MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

