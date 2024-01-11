Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.