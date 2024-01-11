Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile



Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

