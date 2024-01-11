Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by Melius

Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

