Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Air T Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

