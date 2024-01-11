Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
