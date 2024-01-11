agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. agilon health has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

