Advisor Partners II LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.15 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

