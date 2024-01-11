Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 116.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $499.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.48 and a 200 day moving average of $449.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $500.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

