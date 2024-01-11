Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Target stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

