Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

