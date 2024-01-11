Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 469.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

