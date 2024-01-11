Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 143 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $587.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

