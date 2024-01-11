Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $246.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

