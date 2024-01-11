Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $62.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

