Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $222.00 and last traded at $221.15, with a volume of 84172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.52.

The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

