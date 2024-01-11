AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Dividend History for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.