AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.