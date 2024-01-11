AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.
AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.