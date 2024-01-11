AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

