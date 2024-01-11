10,560 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $687,332.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,070,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,649,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $687,332.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,070,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,649,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,986. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

